Man pleads guilty to assaulting Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in DC apartment building

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment building in February. Court records show that Kendrid Khalil Hamlin pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. The indictment says Hamlin also assaulted two officers on the same day of Craig’s attack. Hamlin’s attorneys say he “accepted responsibility for his actions today with the earnest hope of moving towards rehabilitation and the mental health treatment he very much wants and needs.” A Craig spokesperson says her office has no immediate comment.

