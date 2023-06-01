Judge delays first criminal trial in Elijah McClain’s death over objections of prosecutors

DENVER (AP) — A judge in Colorado has agreed to delay the first criminal trial in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was stopped by police, forcibly restrained and injected with a powerful sedative nearly four years ago. Police officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt had been scheduled to go on trial starting July 10, but their lawyers asked for more time. They said they could not mount a proper defense because prosecutors had not spelled out what actions by their clients allegedly led to McClain’s injuries, or whether they are accused of being directly responsible for his death or considered complicit in other defendants’ actions. The two have pleaded not guilty.

