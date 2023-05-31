International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by AP says Iran resolves 2 inquiries by inspectors

VIENNA (AP) — Iran has resolved two outstanding inquiries of the International Atomic Energy Agency. That’s according to a report seen Wednesday by The Associated Press. The confidential quarterly report by the Vienna-based IAEA said inspectors no longer had questions on uranium particles found to be enriched to 83.7% at its underground Fordo facility. The report said investigators also have closed off their investigation of traces of man-made uranium found at Marivan, near the city of Abadeh, some 525 kilometers southeast of Tehran. Analysts had repeatedly linked Marivan to Iran’s secret military nuclear program and accused Iran of conducting high-explosives tests there in the early 2000s.

