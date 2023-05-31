German police say teen injured in post-match brawl with French team has died

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German police say a 15-year-old soccer player has died after suffering severe brain injuries during a post-match brawl with an opposing team at an international youth tournament in Germany over the weekend. Frankfurt police said in a statement that a postmortem examination will be carried out on the teen in the coming days. A 16-year-old player from a French team remains in detention pending further inquiries. Police said a scuffle broke out following the final whistle Sunday and then escalated into a brawl between members of the French team and a team from Berlin. The exact circumstances of the fight are still under investigation. Police have asked for witnesses who may have video of the brawl to come forward.

