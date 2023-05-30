Tesla’s Musk meets Chinese foreign minister, who calls for ‘mutual respect’ in US-China relations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has met Tesla CEO Elon Musk and said U.S.-Chinese relations require “mutual respect” while touting the promise of the country’s electric vehicle industry. U.S.-Chinese relations are especially tense after Washington shot down a Chinese balloon that was believed to be gathering intelligence and warned Beijing against supplying arms to Russia for its war against Ukraine. Qin Gang said the two governments “need to keep the steering wheel in the right direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.” He gave no details of steps to improve relations. Musk’s visit comes at a time when the ruling Communist Party is trying to revive investor interest in China’s slowing economy.

