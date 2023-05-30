NYC enacts ‘Homeless Bill of Rights,’ but doubts arise over key provisions such as right to shelter
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A “Homeless Bill of Rights” is now law in New York City. But it is unclear what it means as the city grapples with an influx of migrants that Mayor Eric Adams says is taxing his city’s shelter system. Among the rights included in the list is the right to sleep outside and a restatement of the city’s longstanding right to shelter — which could be in jeopardy if a judge grants the mayor’s request to set aside the mandate. Even so, New York City is the first major U.S. city to articulate the rights of thousands of homeless people in a single directive.