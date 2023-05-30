No sign of Mississippi governor fulfilling pledge on campaign funds tied to welfare case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Financial documents show no sign that Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has fulfilled his pledge to give away campaign donations from people charged with misspending welfare money in the state’s largest public corruption case. Reeves became governor in January 2020. Six people were arrested in the welfare misspending case in February 2020. Reeves said the next day that his campaign would not keep money from people charged in the case. His campaign did not respond to questions from The Associated Press last week or Tuesday about $2,500 from Nancy New and $6,000 from Zach New, who have both pleaded guilty and await sentencing in the welfare case.

