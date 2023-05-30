Malta says it didn’t find migrant boat in distress alerted by NGOs

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Authorities on the European island nation of Malta have contested accusations made by a group of nongovernmental organizations a day earlier regarding a migrant boat in distress. The Armed Forces of Malta said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday “following multiple verifications of reported position through multiple searches, no boat was sighted in the reported position.” Four rescue groups operating in the central Mediterranean accused Maltese authorities on Monday of coordinating the return of around 500 people to eastern Libya where they were subsequently imprisoned in violation of international maritime law.

