Humanitarian group MSF calls for support for refugees in Kenya affected by cholera crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A humanitarian charity says that hundreds of refugees in Kenya’s Dadaab camps have been affected by a cholera outbreak as the population in the facilities grows rapidly. Doctors Without Borders or MSF said Tuesday that 2,786 refugees have been affected so far “and there is an imminent risk of outbreaks of other gastro-intestinal diseases.” The Dadaab camps host more than 300,000 people. A biting drought in neighboring Somalia has increased the camps’ numbers. And that has strained water and sanitation services. There are plans to open another camp in the complex to accommodate new arrivals and ease overcrowding.

