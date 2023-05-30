Death toll in Guyana girls dorm fire rises to 20 when 14-year-old dies in hospital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s health ministry says the death toll in a girl’s dormitory fire has risen to 20 after a 14-year-old girl died of her injuries at a hospital in Georgetown. Sherena Daniels had been in intensive care at the state-run hospital since she was airlifted there early on May 22, the morning after the fire raced through the dorm at a boarding school in the town of Mahdia. The health ministry says she died early Tuesday. Police say the blaze was deliberately set by one of Daniels’ colleagues who became angry after the dormitory matron seized her mobile telephone to prevent her from making contact with older men in the area.

