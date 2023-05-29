University says Uyghur student didn’t go to Hong Kong where he reportedly went missing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean university says the Uyghur student who reportedly went missing in Hong Kong after being interrogated did not travel to the city recently, adding fresh questions to the mystery of his whereabouts. Amnesty International said Friday that Abuduwaili Abudureheman had traveled to Hong Kong from South Korea to visit a friend on May 10. He has not been heard from since he texted his friend about being questioned at the city’s airport. But on Tuesday, Seoul’s Kookmin University told The Associated Press that the student is still in South Korea. The school has not provided evidence of the student’s whereabouts. Amnesty said it was trying to independently confirm the student’s whereabouts and safety.

By KANIS LEUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.