Poland imposes sanctions on 365 Belarusians over ‘draconian’ verdict against journalist
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has imposed sanctions on 365 Belarusian citizens and frozen the financial assets of other entities and people associated with Russian capital. Poland’s Interior Ministry said Monday that it was imposing the sanctions in reaction go a “draconian” verdict against a journalist. The 365 Belarusians will be barred from entering Europe’s visa-free Schengen area. The move comes after Belarus’ Supreme Court on Friday upheld an eight-year prison sentence against a prominent member of the country’s sizable Polish minority and a correspondent for a top newspaper in Poland.