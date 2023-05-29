Man charged in Ohio slaying of 4, wounding of girl, now charged in 2013 New Jersey killing

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged in an Ohio shooting that killed four people and injured a child earlier this year has now been charged in a slaying in New Jersey a decade ago. Forty-one-year-old Martin Muniz is charged in Cuyahoga County with multiple counts of aggravated murder in a shooting in Cleveland in January. Prosecutors in Camden County, New Jersey, said last week that after his arrest in Cleveland, Muniz “provided information” that resulted in New Jersey prosecutors charging him with first-degree murder in the October 2013 slaying of 45-year-old Jaime Molina in Camden. It’s unclear whether Muniz has an attorney in the new case.

