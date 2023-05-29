Japan PM’s son to resign after public outrage over private party at official residence

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his son is resigning as his policy secretary to take responsibility for using the prime minister’s official residence for a private party at which the merrymaking was exposed in magazine photos that triggered public outrage. Shotaro Kishida, his father’s secretary for political affairs, invited a group of people including relatives for a year-end party in December. Kishida reprimanded his son, but failed to quell criticism from opposition lawmakers and the public that pushed down his support ratings. The appointment of his son, seen as a step in grooming him as his heir, had been criticized as nepotism.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.