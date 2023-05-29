Hong Kong court rejects publisher Jimmy Lai’s bid to terminate his national security trial

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has rejected a jailed publisher’s request to terminate his national security trial, pressing ahead with a landmark case seen as part of Beijing’s crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy movement. Jimmy Lai, the 75-year-old founder of the now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily, faces up to life in prison if convicted under a Beijing-imposed national security law. His lawyers earlier filed an application to halt the trial, raising concerns that his case was being heard by three judges approved by the city’s leader, instead of a jury. When Hong Kong returned to China in 1997, it was promised that trials by jury would be maintained. A national security law imposed by Beijing allows no-jury trials for national security cases.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.