High school student in Italy wounds teacher with hunting knife, waves toy gun in class

ROME (AP) — Police in Italy say a high-school student wounded his teacher with a hunting knife and brandished what turned out to be a toy gun at classmates. The attack took place on Monday shortly after classes began in the school in Abbiategrasso, on the outskirts of Milan. Police say the 16-year-old suspect was taken to a psychiatric hospital and has wounds that were apparently self-inflicted. The school’s principal told state TV that the student had academic problems, and the teen’s parents had been summoned to a meeting that had been set for Tuesday. The Italian news agency ANSA quoted classmates as saying the teen suddenly stood up in class, striking the teacher from behind without saying anything.

