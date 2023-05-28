EgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s national airline says one of its jetliners has blown out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination in Saudi Arabia. EgyptAir says no one was hurt. Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early Sunday and one of its tires burst while landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah. The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers have disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the EgyptAir statement said. The airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

