Modi opponents boycott opening of new Indian Parliament; PM says it breaks with colonial past

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s major opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of a new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rare show of unity against his Hindu nationalist ruling party. Modi inaugurated the new Parliament in the capital of New Delhi on Sunday. Opposition parties criticized the event saying Modi had sidelined President Droupadi Murmu, who has only ceremonial powers but is the head of state and highest constitutional authority. In his speech, Modi hailed India’s parliamentary democracy and said the country had left behind its colonial past, referring to the old Parliament building that was built by the British. The opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the ceremony saying it resembles a coronation.

