Indian official suspended after he drains reservoir to retrieve phone he dropped while taking selfie

NEW DELHI (AP) — A government official in India has been suspended from his job after he ordered a water reservoir to be drained so he could retrieve his smartphone, which he had dropped while taking a selfie. The Times of India newspaper reported that food inspector Rajesh Vishwas dropped his Samsung smartphone in Kherkatta dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last week. After local divers failed to retrieve the device, he paid for diesel pumps to drain the reservoir. Over the next three days, more than 2 million liters of water were pumped out from the reservoir, which is enough to irrigate nearly 1,500 acres of land. The smartphone was eventually retrieved but wouldn’t even start because it was waterlogged.

