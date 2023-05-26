Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas school district has apologized for not giving parents any warning or guidance before it sent elementary school students home with a Winnie the Pooh-themed book about what to do in the event of a school shooting. Parent Cindy Campos says she was shocked to realize that the book her 5-year-old son brought home last week and was excited to read with her was actually a Pooh-themed tutorial on active shooting situations. She says other parents also expressed concern. The Dallas Independent School District issued a statement Friday explaining that although it works “hard every day to prevent school shootings,” it apologizes for not providing parents with a guide or context.

