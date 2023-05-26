Student sues to wear Mexican and American flag sash at high school graduation

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to let a high school student wear a Mexican and American flag sash at her graduation this weekend in Colorado. The student is a plaintiff in the lawsuit against her school district led by a Latino civil rights group. It’s the latest legal dispute over rights to graduation attire at commencement ceremonies this year. Many focus on indigenous regalia, which is explicitly protected in Colorado. Attorneys for the Colorado student, Naomi Peña Villasano, argued at a hearing Friday that the school district decision violates her free speech rights. The school district says permitting the flag sash could open the door to offensive material. The judge is expected to make a ruling Friday.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

