Russian court data: US journalist Evan Gershkovich appeals extension of detention on spying charges

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court data shows that Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is appealing a three-month extension of his detention on espionage charges. Gershkovich, a 31-year-old U.S. citizen, was arrested in March on a reporting trip in Russia. He, his employer and the U.S. government have denied the charges. A Moscow court system website on Friday showed that an appeal had been filed against a Tuesday ruling extending Gershkovich’s detention until Aug. 30. There was no information whether a date has been set for the hearing of the appeal.

