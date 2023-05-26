Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terrorist groups

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has offered military support to Somalia’s army in the war against terrorism. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks Friday with his Somali counterpart Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow that Russia was ready to supply the Somali army with military equipment. The offer further underscores Russia’s growing interest in the African continent upstaging the west in countries facing conflict. Currently, Russian mercenaries Wagner are present in the Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Libya.

