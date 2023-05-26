Reform-minded prosecutors in northern Virginia face primary challenges
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Three northern Virginia prosecutors who took office four years ago as progressive reformers are facing primary challenges in next month’s elections. Virginia’s June 20 Democratic primary could shed light on whether suburban voters still embrace the criminal justice reforms that carried them into office. The challengers in the races in Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun counties are largely avoiding criticism of the reform agenda. Instead, they argue that the incumbents have mismanaged day-to-day operations. Nationally, reform prosecutors have faced mixed results in the last year in their reelection efforts.