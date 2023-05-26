OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

LONDON (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is downplaying worries that the ChatGPT maker could exit the European Union if it can’t comply with the bloc’s strict new artificial intelligence rules. It comes after a top official rebuked him for comments raising such a possiblilty. Altman is traveling through Europe as part of a world tour to promote his AI company and meet with officials. In London this week, he said OpenAI might leave if the EU’s AI rules are too tough. That triggered a pointed reply on social media from Commissioner Thierry Breton accusing the company of blackmail. Altman sought to calm the waters Friday, tweeting that there are “no plans to leave.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.