Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol gets more than 8 years in prison in latest Jan. 6 sentencing

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army veteran who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style formation with fellow Oath Keepers members has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison. Jessica Watkins is the third member of the far-right extremist group to receive her punishment this week in one of the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought in the riot. She was acquitted of seditious conspiracy at trial but convicted of obstructing Congress. Watkins tearfully apologized for her actions before the judge handed down her sentence. On Thursday, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.