Israeli military: Palestinian man killed after alleged stabbing attempt in West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian man has been shot and killed after he sneaked into a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. A military statement said the man tried to stab a settlement resident and was shot by an armed civilian. It said the incident had set off an alarm and soldiers were scanning the area. Friday’s incident occurred as Jews were celebrating Shavuot, a festival marking the day that Jews believe the Torah was given to Moses on Mount Sinai. It was the latest in more than a year-long spate of violence in the West Bank. In turn, Israel has expanded near-nightly military raids throughout the area in response to an increase in Palestinian attacks.

