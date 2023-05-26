Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
By ACACIA CORONADO, JIM VERTUNO and JAKE BLEIBERG
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has called on his supporters to protest when the Republican-led state House of Representatives takes up impeachment proceedings against him on Saturday. During a news conference Friday, the three-term Republican invited “fellow citizens and friends to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow.” He added: “Exercise your right to petition your government.” Paxton decried the impeachment proceeding as an effort to disenfranchise the voters who returned him to office in November but did not take questions from gathered reporters. Paxton’s remarks come as the House prepares to consider whether to impeach the attorney general on 20 articles, including bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.