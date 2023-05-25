Swedish online fashion retailer blocks 42,000 customers for returning too many purchased items

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden-based online fashion retailer Bootz AB says it has blocked 42,000 customers for returning too many items they had purchased. The company told the AP Thursday that such conduct is costly and bad for the environment. A spokesman for the multi-brand e-commerce webstore selling clothes and beauty products online said these customers were “those who repeatedly exploit the high service levels of free shipping and returns at the expense of our business, other customers and the environment.” The spokesman said that blocking these customers, Boozt saved approximately 791 tons of CO2 last year ”which has eliminated the need for approximately 600 delivery trucks during one year.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.