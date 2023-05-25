School bus and tanker truck collide in South Carolina; 18 sent to hospital

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus crash in South Carolina has sent at least 18 people including several students to the hospital. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the bus and a tanker truck collided Thursday afternoon near Gilbert, southwest of the capital of Columbia. The Highway Patrol says 36 passengers were aboard and a hospital says at least 17 children and an adult were transported there for treatment. The students were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High School. A hospital spokesperson says all of the patients were evaluated and released. There is no immediate information on what caused the crash.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.