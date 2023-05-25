One of Rwanda’s most wanted genocide suspects arrested in South Africa after 22 years on run

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — One of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda’s genocide, a man suspected of orchestrating the killing of more than 2,000 people, has been arrested in South Africa after 22 years on the run. A special tribunal set up by the United Nations, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) said Thursday that Fulgence Kayishema was arrested a day earlier at a vineyard in Paarl, a small town in a wine-making region about 30 miles east of Cape Town. He was captured in a joint operation by the tribunal’s fugitive tracking team and South African authorities, the tribunal said. More than 800,000 people were killed in the 1994 genocide.

By GERALD IMRAY and IGNATIUS SSUNA Associated Press

