Murder, cruelty charges dismissed in Georgia toddler’s hot car death

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia has dismissed the murder and child cruelty charges against a man whose toddler died in a hot car nine years ago. Justin Ross Harris was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. A judge sentenced him to life without parole as well as 32 more years in prison for other crimes. The Georgia Supreme Court in November voted 6-3 to overturn his murder and child cruelty convictions, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.”

