How the end of the COVID health emergency affects your Medicare

The COVID-19 public health emergency that started in January 2020 ended on May 11, 2023. When that happened, several Medicare rules and waivers that went into effect during the pandemic came to an end — and it may catch Medicare patients by surprise. Many of the changes were made to accommodate the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic — when hospitals were mobbed, people were encouraged not to leave their homes and patients found themselves getting medical care in unusual places. From COVID-19 test costs to qualifying for a skilled nursing facility stay, here are a few things Medicare beneficiaries can expect from their benefits post-pandemic.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.