Debt ceiling talks teeter on the brink, as lawmakers leave town for weekend without a deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Both President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are speaking hopefully of the likelihood of an agreement to raise the government’s debt limit and avert an economically chaotic federal default. Yet House Republicans are pushing debt ceiling talks to the brink. As they prepare to leave town Thursday for a long Memorial Day recess, it’s a display of risky political bravado. They’re just days out from a potentially devastating debt default if Congress fails to act to raise the borrowing limit. Both sides are still meeting, and Biden said he and McCarthy have been speaking as well.

By LISA MASCARO, STEPHEN GROVES, SEUNG MIN KIM and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

