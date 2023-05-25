Cannes turns up the glamour for amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research

ANTIBES, France (AP) — The attention at the Cannes Film Festival turns Thursday to the glitzy amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research.Queen Latifah is hosting the lavish bash that will collect millions through its auction of one-of-a-kind items and experiences. The evening’s co-chairs include Angela Bassett, Robert De Niro and Scarlett Johansson. Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha are expected to perform. The Associated Press is livestreaming the arrivals at amfAR on YouTube beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern. As of last year, the amfAR gala in Cannes has raised $245 million for the group’s lifesaving AIDS research programs.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.