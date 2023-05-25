Adnan Syed’s murder conviction on hold for now, as Maryland Supreme Court considers appeal

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s highest court has issued an order to prevent Adnan Syed’s murder conviction from being reinstated by a lower court, as the court decides whether to hear his appeal of the lower court’s decision. Justice Shirley Watts issued the order on Thursday. Syed’s legal case gained international attention from the hit podcast “Serial.” He regained his freedom in September when Baltimore prosecutors moved to vacate his conviction. But the victim’s family said they received insufficient notice to attend the in person. In a 2-1 decision in March, the state’s intermediate appellate court reinstated Syed’s conviction and ordered a redo of the hearing.

