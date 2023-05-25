3 dead after attack in central Japan; suspect with rifle and knife holed up in building

TOKYO (AP) — Three people including two police officers have been killed in central Japan and a suspect with a rifle and knife is holed up inside a house. Police say two women later escaped from the house. A witness earlier told NHK public television that a woman fell while being chased by the suspect, who then stabbed her with a knife and shot at two police officers as they arrived at the scene. Police say the three were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Kyodo News says a fourth person who was injured could not be rescued because he was near the suspect.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.