Hong Kong man sentenced to almost 6 years in prison in alleged plot to bomb court buildings

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong man has been sentenced to almost six years in prison for alleged involvement in a foiled plot by high school students to bomb court buildings following 2019 anti-government protests. Three other defendants younger than 21 were sentenced to rehabilitation, while the sentencing of two others was postponed. The case has been closely watched in Hong Kong because it involves minors accused of serious crimes. Prosecutors say the six defendants planned to make explosives and target court buildings. Police seized the alleged bombmaking equipment in 2021 and no bombs were made.

