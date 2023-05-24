Woman who fled US to keep child custody more than a decade ago says her lawyer encouraged flight

A Virginia woman who fled the United States for more than a decade to avoid sharing custody of her daughter with her former partner says her lawyer suggested she flee. In a document filed May 19 in a Vermont federal court as part of a long-running civil case, Lisa Miller outlined what led her to leave the country in September 2009 with her then 7-year-old daughter. The filing is the latest chapter in a more than two-decade-long legal saga that began in 2000 when Miller and Janet Jenkins were joined in a Vermont civil union, the first statewide legal recognition of same-sex couples.

