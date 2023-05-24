Who’s who in the debt limit fight: Meet the five negotiators working to save the US from default

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are turning to a select group of negotiators to help broker a deal to increase the nation’s borrowing authority and avoid the economic carnage that would ensue if a deal is not reached soon. Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will represent House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Those representing Biden are presidential counselor Steve Ricchetti, legislative director Louisa Terrell and Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget. The five have been tapped as the hopeful closers on a debt-limit deal.

By SEUNG MIN KIM and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

