UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighboring countries

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says the fighting between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people. The international body has said Wednesday that the clashes has forced more than one million people to leave their homes to safer areas inside Sudan while 320,000 others have fled to Sudan’s neighboring countries of Egypt, South Sudan, Chad, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic. The fighting in Sudan erupted on April 15 after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

