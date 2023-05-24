Turkish anti-migrant party backs Erdogan’s rival in presidential runoff

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A hard-line anti-migrant party has decided to throw its weight behind the opposition candidate who is running against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in this weekend’s runoff presidential race. The leader of the far-right Victory Party on Wednesday announced his support for main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu who will be facing off against Erdogan on Sunday. The Victory Party leader said he decided to back Kilicdaroglu over his promises to repatriate millions of migrants. The announcement came just days after the third-placed contender in the first round of the presidential election on May 14 endorsed Erdogan in the upcoming runoff.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.