Trans girl who missed graduation over clothing code: `We deserve rights as humans’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A transgender Mississippi girl who skipped graduation because school officials told her to follow the boys dress code says she celebrated the end of high school with family members who embrace her full identity. The 17-year-old girl and her parents told The Associated Press on Wednesday that they will remain outspoken for transgender people. The girl says trans people “deserve rights as humans.” She says people were supportive as she wore feminine clothing throughout her years at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport. Her family sued after they said the principal and school district superintendent told her to wear pants for her graduation this past Saturday. A federal judge sided with the district.

