Pakistan’s ex-premier Imran Khan softens demand for snap vote amid crackdown on party
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan has softened his year-long demand for new elections and suggested a committee be formed for talks with the government to end the country’s lingering political turmoil. The offer, if accepted by the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, may help ease political tensions amid stalled talks between the International Monetary Fund and cash-strapped Pakistan, which is currently trying to avoid a default. Wednesday’s rare overture from the 70-year-old former cricket star turned Islamist politician comes amid an ongoing crackdown by Sharif’s government on Khan’s supporters on charges of attacking public property and military installations in the country.