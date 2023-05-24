On 1st anniversary of Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — As families and loved ones mourn the unimaginable loss of 19 children and two teachers shot dead last year in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden says too many schools and everyday places have become “killing fields.” Biden spoke Wednesday from a solemn White House memorial. The town released butterflies during a ceremony and held a candlelight vigil, and the Texas legislature paused for a few moments of silence at 11:30 a.m. CDT, the moment the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last year, touching off the nation’s deadliest school shooting in a decade.

By COLLEEN LONG and ACACIA CORONADO Associated Press

