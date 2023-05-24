Kenneth Anger, influential avant-garde filmmaker and author, dies at 96

Kenneth Anger, the shocking and influential avant-garde artist who defied sexual and religious taboos in such short films as “Scorpio Rising” and “Fireworks” and dished the most lurid movie star gossip in his underground bestseller “Hollywood Babylon,” has died. He was 96. His artist liaison, Spencer Glesby, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Anger died of natural causes on May 11 in Yucca Valley, California. Few artists so boldly mined the forbidden depths of culture and consciousness as Anger, a fundamental source for Martin Scorsese, David Lynch and other directors. He was among the first openly gay filmmakers.

