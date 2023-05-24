Judge greenlights JPMorgan lawsuit blaming ex-executive in Jeffrey Epstein scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says he won’t block JPMorgan’s legal efforts to accuse a former executive of hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s decades-long sex abuse in order to keep the financier as a client. Judge Jed Rakoff on Wednesday denied requests by lawyers for the executive, Jes Staley, to toss out claims the bank made against Staley after it was sued by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a woman who identified herself as one of Epstein’s victims. The judge said he’ll explain his reasoning later in a written decision. Staley’s lawyers had argued that the bank was using Staley as a “public relations shield” by asserting claims with no legal basis.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.