Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’

BERLIN (AP) — German police raided 15 properties linked to the Last Generation climate activist group Wednesday, seizing assets as part of an investigation into its finances. The raids are a sign of growing impatience with disruptive protests also seen in other European countries and come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he thought their tactics were “completely nutty.” Members of the group have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. A spokesperson for Last Generation said the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it would not let up its activities. She called for the public to support upcoming protest marches in Berlin and other German cities.

By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

