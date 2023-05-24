CDC: 2 dead of suspected cases of meningitis after surgeries in Mexico, over 200 patients at risk

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say over 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures at clinics in a Mexico border city. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday it is collaborating with the Mexican Ministry of Health to respond to the outbreak among patients who traveled to Matamoros, across the border from Brownsville, Texas. Officials have identified and closed two clinics linked to the outbreak, River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3. The CDC says 224 U.S. patients might be at risk for meningitis based on their procedures the clinics from January to May 13. Health officials are working to contact those people and urge them to get tested.

