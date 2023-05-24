Officers describe chaos, fear on Jan. 6 as judge weighs prison time for Oath Keepers’ Rhodes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and public servants who fled the mob’s attack have told a judge that they are still haunted by what they endured, as the judge prepares to hand down sentences in a landmark Capitol riot case. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard victim impact statements on Wednesday, a day before he’s expected to deliver the first Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy sentences to Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and an associate. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years in prison for Rhodes, who was convicted in November plotting to block the transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

